Grin (GRIN) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $149,096.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,441.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00614493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00115336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00267966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00073013 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

