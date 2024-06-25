Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (HHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

HHV stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.74. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 39.40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £152.98 million, a PE ratio of -473.33 and a beta of 0.36.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

