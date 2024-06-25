Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.83 ($12.80).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.02) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.13) to GBX 1,140 ($14.46) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.35) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,139.50 ($14.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 932.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 810.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,642.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.60).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

