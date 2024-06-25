Head-To-Head Contrast: NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.63 $9.82 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.19 million 2.91 $27.12 million $3.05 8.59

Analyst Recommendations

Timberland Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NB Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 25.38% 10.64% 1.34%

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans, automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans; and commercial business loans. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

