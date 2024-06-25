Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.23).
Several research firms recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.89) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.10) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,477.03). Insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
