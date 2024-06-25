Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.23).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.89) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,983 ($25.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,953.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,936.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,902.10.

In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.10) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,477.03). Insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.