Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 289,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.