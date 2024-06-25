Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $54,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.