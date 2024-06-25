Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $214.36. 413,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,157. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.