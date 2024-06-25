Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.50 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $6.64 or 0.00010765 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $100.50 million and $4.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,141,062 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

