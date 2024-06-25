Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 3,268 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 207.2% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.1% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 182.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 217.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. 20,878,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,412. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

