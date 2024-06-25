Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,016,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,696,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 44,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

