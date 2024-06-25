ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

ICG Enterprise Trust stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,234 ($15.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,046 ($13.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,211.45. The company has a market cap of £814.07 million, a PE ratio of 4,823.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

About ICG Enterprise Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.