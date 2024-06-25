ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
ICG Enterprise Trust stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,234 ($15.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,046 ($13.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,211.45. The company has a market cap of £814.07 million, a PE ratio of 4,823.08 and a beta of 0.81.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
