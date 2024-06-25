Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 4,584 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 1.78% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.86. 2,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $121.50.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

