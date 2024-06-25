Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 892,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,511. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

