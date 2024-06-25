Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,501,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.64 during trading on Monday. 1,503,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.