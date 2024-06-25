Ignite Planners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

DE traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.17. 1,296,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

