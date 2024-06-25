Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in GSK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GSK by 64.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GSK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,772,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 3,217,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

