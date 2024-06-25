Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 15,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. 2,666,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,681. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

