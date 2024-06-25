Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 761 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $98.16. 47,539 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

