Ignite Planners LLC Sells 220 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $26,891,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

FIW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

