Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,017,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

