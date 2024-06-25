Ignite Planners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

JAVA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 101,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,648. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

