Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.