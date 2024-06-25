Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 on July 15th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.