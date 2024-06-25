Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,135 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

