Insider Buying: Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider Buys 827,268 Shares of Stock

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Peach acquired 827,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$45,499.74 ($30,333.16).
Amplia Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.05.
Amplia Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplia Therapeutics
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Amplia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.