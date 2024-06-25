Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$89,267.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00.

John Merfyn Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

AEM stock traded down C$0.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$88.89. 251,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$96.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.