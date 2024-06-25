Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 16,039 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $64,797.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 10,098,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,024,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.