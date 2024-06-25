Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HSY stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $186.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

