Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 2,415 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TTD stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. 2,609,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,966. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

