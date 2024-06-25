Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,759,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,995,461. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

