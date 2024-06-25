Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Intevac Price Performance
NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.