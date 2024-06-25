Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

