Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

