Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $439.58

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $439.58 and last traded at $439.48, with a volume of 930291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.