Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $48.12. 24,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 29,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

