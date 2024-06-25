Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.
Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 803,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
