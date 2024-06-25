Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $473.96. 37,634,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

