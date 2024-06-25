Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lessened by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,627. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

