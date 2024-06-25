Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 25th (ALIM, AMRN, ASX, DHR, EADSY, FONR, JWN, LEA, PENN, RAMP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 25th:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. CIBC currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

