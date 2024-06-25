Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 24th (AHT, ALNY, BVIC, DLG, ENT, JLP, JMAT, LLY, MTO, NTLA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 24th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ashtead Group plc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price target on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $994.00 to $1,015.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.80 to $15.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on the stock.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.