Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 24th (AHT, ALNY, BVIC, DLG, ENT, JLP, JMAT, LLY, MTO, NTLA)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 24th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price target on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $994.00 to $1,015.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.80 to $15.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on the stock.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on the stock.

