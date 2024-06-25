IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.52 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $596.06 million and $11.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 13% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
