IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.40.
IQVIA Trading Down 1.0 %
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
