Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 397,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,267. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.