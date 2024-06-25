iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 192,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $545.58. 3,856,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,390. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.