iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 16.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $133,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,924. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

