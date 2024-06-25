iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.9% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,376. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
