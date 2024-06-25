iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $599,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.