iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. 1,006,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

