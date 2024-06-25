iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.09

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.09, with a volume of 6114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $912.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
