iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.09

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.09, with a volume of 6114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $912.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.