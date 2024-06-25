iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 249,823 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.