iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAVFree Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 249,823 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.